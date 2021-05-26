Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,615 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $695.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.