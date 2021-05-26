Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,865.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

