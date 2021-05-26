Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 177 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 630,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.