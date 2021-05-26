Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.07. 323,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

