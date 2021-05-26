Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the software company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 112,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.20. 9,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.