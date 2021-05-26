Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.30. 55,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,636. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

