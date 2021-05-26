Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 17.0% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 32.3% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

