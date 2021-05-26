Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $15,138,983 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.