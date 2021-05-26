Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

