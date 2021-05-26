Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces $0.52 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

