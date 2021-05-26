Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.