China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the April 29th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,672. China Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get China Clean Energy alerts:

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.