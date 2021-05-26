China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the April 29th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CCGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,672. China Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About China Clean Energy
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for China Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.