China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in May

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CIADY stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.