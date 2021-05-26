Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $1,700.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,575.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

CMG stock opened at $1,346.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,413.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

