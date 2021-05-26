Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 4,297 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,712 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,242 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 327,394 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

