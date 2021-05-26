Choate Investment Advisors Sells 90 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $371.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,470. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

