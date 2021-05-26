Chronologic (DAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $249,440.27 and approximately $9.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,392,810 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,930 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

