Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $151,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. 47,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,702. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

