Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361,548 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

