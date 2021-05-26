Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,890 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

