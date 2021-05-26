Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 41,525 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

