Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 71,527 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 71,527 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

