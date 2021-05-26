Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

NYSE MTB opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.