Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $95.18

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.18, but opened at $91.75. Cimpress shares last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 1,032 shares traded.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.