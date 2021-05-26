Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.47

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 16536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

