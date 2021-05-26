Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.47

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 16536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.