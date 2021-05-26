Cindicator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $386,188.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and approximately $386,188.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.12 or 0.00980248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.69 or 0.09924533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00092647 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

