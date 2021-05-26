Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Shares of CTRN opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

