Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CLVT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -227.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

