CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.65. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 1,416 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 5.03.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 109,291 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

