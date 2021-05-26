ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.18. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 42,978 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of 221.22 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,005 shares of company stock worth $94,201. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

