ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.68. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 31,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.