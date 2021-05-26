Cloudera (CLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

