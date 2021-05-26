CLP Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

CLP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,782. CLP has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

