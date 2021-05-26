CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Stock Price Up 1.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) rose 1.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 54,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 81,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

