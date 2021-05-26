Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,061 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 430,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,673,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.