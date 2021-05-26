Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,063,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 984,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $3,910,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,300. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

