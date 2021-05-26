Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coherus BioSciences traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 5014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $980.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

