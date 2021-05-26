Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.65 and last traded at $179.04. 5,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.31.

Get Colfax alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter.

Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.