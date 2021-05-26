Collective Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,485.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Collective has a total market cap of $393,323.86 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collective has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00077575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00946504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.86 or 0.09750499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 205,542 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

