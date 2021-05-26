Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. 32,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3652 dividend. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

