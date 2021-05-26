Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 15th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

