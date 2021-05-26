Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

