Comerica Bank Has $808,000 Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

