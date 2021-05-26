Comerica Bank Has $827,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 199,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,501 shares of company stock valued at $75,964,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

