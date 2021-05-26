Comerica Bank Has $870,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

