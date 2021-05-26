Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 85,912 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $386.81 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.