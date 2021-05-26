Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 334,140 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,951 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

