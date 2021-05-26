Comerica Bank Sells 3,043 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of ProPetro worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

