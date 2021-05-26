Comerica Bank Sells 515 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $941.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.