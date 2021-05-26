Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 3,600 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Allakos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,977 shares of company stock valued at $32,248,546. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.91. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

